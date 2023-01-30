‘Laverne & Shirley’ Actress Cindy Williams Dead At 75

Legendary actress Cindy Williams, best known for her role as Shirley Feeney on the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” died Jan. 25 at the age of 75.

Williams’ children, Zak and Emily Hudson, confirmed her death Monday through the family’s spokesperson Liza Cranis, according to People. They stated the famous actress died after battling a brief illness.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the family said in their statement, according to People. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved,” they said.

Williams is being remembered for her compassion and her warm spirit.

“We have always been, and will remain, SO proud of her for many things… her lifelong mission to rescue animals, her prolific artistry, her faith, and most of all, her ability to make the world laugh!” her family said.

“May that laughter continue in everyone, because she would want that. Thank you for loving our Mom, she loved you too,” they said, according to People.

Williams’ most prominent role was on “Laverne & Shirley,” which ran from 1976 to 1983, and was considered to be one of ABC’s most successful sitcoms, according to People. (RELATED: ‘The Lucy Show’ Actress Dead At 98)

Williams’ numerous acting credits also include George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation,” according to People.

She was also active on the stage with roles in the national tour of “Grease,” and “Deathtrap,” as well as “The Female Odd Couple,” “Steel Magnolias,” and Nunsense,” to name a few, according to credits posted to Williams’ website.

Details surrounding her illness have not been released.