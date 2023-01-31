Michael Jackson’s Nephew To Star In Biopic About The King Of Pop

Jaafar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, will play the King of Pop in an upcoming biopic about his uncle’s life.

Jaafar is the 26-year-old son of Jermaine Jackson, and has taken on the role with the full support and cooperation of the Jackson family, according to CNN. He described his feelings about portraying the legendary Michael Jackson in a message posted to his Instagram account on Monday. “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” Jackson wrote. “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaafar Jackson (@jaafarjackson)

The biopic will be titled “Michael” and is being produced by Lionsgate, per CNN. It promises “audiences an in-depth portrayal of the man and our brother who became the King of Pop,” the Jackson family statement in February 2022. The film will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, and written by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan.

Michael Jackson’s son Prince supports the casting choice and is thrilled about Jaafar being cast to portray his father.

“My cousin @jaafarjackson is going to be playing my father in the upcoming biopic produced by @gkfilms and directed by @antoinefuqua!” Prince wrote to his Instagram account.

“Truthfully I couldn’t be happier and prouder for him, he’s been working his ass off and I know he’s going to do an amazing job,” he said.(RELATED: Michael Jackson’s Ex-Wife Claims His Doctor Issued Drugs In Exchange For Relationships With Celebrities)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson)

“Just being himself, he embodies so much of my dad and I’m confident we are all going to do our best to show the world a part of my father they’ve never seen and that they deserve to see,” wrote Michael Jackson’s son.

Michael Jackson is an iconic figure in music history, but his personal life was marred by scandals and allegations of sexual assault against minors. His family is grateful for the opportunity to present his story to the world.

“To all of my family’s fans and supporters out there thank you for your continued support and love. We all know my father and Jaafar’s uncle was such an incredible human being and everyone at @gkfilms is dedicated and excited to bring my father’s story to the big screen,” Prince wrote.

He went on to describe his emotional connection to this project.

“This project means so much to me for many reasons, I’m really happy that my family and I can go on this journey together. @jaafarjackson i know you’re going to be great bro and again I couldn’t be prouder and happier for you cuz ❤️❤️❤️” Prince wrote.