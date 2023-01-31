Teacher Took OnlyFans Pictures On School Grounds

A preschool teacher appears to have filmed content for her OnlyFans on school grounds, according to a report from Libs of TikTok.

The educator reportedly posted pictures in her bra, lifting her shirt up with a caption that reads, “Naughty at work.” The school, Wolf Swamp Road School, removed this teacher from their public website after the popular Twitter account Libs of TikTok reached out to them for comment.

The secretary reportedly said “my jaw is on my desk” when she was informed what the teacher had reportedly done. The superintendent eventually confirmed that this person no longer works for the district, Libs of TikTok noted.

