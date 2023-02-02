86 Democrats Vote Against ‘Denouncing The Horrors Of Socialism’

Eighty-six Democrats voted against a resolution introduced by House Republicans on Thursday aimed at “denouncing the horrors of socialism.”

The nay-saying democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Jim McGovern of Massachusetts opposed the resolution decrying the death tolls and famines from communist regimes, such as the USSR and North Korea. The resolution passed with 328 “yeas.”

“New Dems reject socialism — period. It’s time for House Republicans to stop playing political games and join our Members as we work to grow an economy that works for all Americans,” the New Democrat Coalition tweeted Wednesday in response to the bill.

McGovern called the resolution “useless,” “stupid,” and said it was “about dividing people,” he stated on the House floor. He further alleged that the resolution was meant as a “distraction.”

“Make no mistake; these are Fox News talking points, Tucker Carlson sound bites, press releases. That’s what they are,” he said. (RELATED: McConnell Categorizes Ukraine Aid As The ‘Number One Priority’ Of America’s Foreign Policy)

Jim McGovern on GOP bill denouncing socialism: “‘We denounce Kim Jong Un.’ Well, not all of us actually. Because in fact, if I remember correctly, it was the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, who said he fell in love with him … why is Putin left out?” pic.twitter.com/APaJkreVJG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 1, 2023

The “Denouncing the horrors of socialism” resolution introduced by Flordia Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar holds that socialism has killed an estimated 100,000,000 people, including at least 10,000,000 from the gulag working camps of the Soviet Union, and that between 15,000,000 and 55,000,000 people died of starvation and famine during the Great Leap Forward in China. All 219 voting Republicans supported the bill, while 14 Democrats voted “present” on top of the 86 that opposed it, according to the house website.

The resolution stated that “The United States of America was founded on the belief in the sanctity of the individual, to which the collectivistic system of socialism in all of its forms is fundamentally and necessarily opposed.”