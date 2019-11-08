Danica Patrick Jokes About Getting Engaged To Aaron Rodgers: ‘I’ll Probably Get Proposed To Tomorrow Now’

Retired racer Danica Patrick opened up about her relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The pair seem ready to settle down after dating since the start of January 2018, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

“It’s fantastic,” Patrick said about her relationship with Rodgers to Sirius XM’s Jenny McCarthy.

“That’s one of those things,” Patrick replied when asked when the two are planning to get married. “You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen, so you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yep, then life’s good.'” (RELATED: Danica Patrick Becomes First Female To Host ESPY Awards)

Patrick and Rodgers were first confirmed to be dating in January of 2018. They reportedly met in 2012 at the ESPYs and remained friends until they began a romantic relationship.

“We’ve just been sort of friends the whole time, kept in vague touch and seen each other at the ESPYs almost every year, and other places,” she said to For The Win at the time. “So one thing led to another, and we realized how similar we were, and yeah, that got the ball rolling.”

Patrick claimed that “everything is easy” with Rodgers.

“We both just have similar hobbies and interests, the kind of life that we live and wanting to travel and various different things, liking dogs,” Patrick added.

They’ve been together for a year now, so maybe Patrick is right about a proposal being right around the corner. That would be fun to see. It’s about time Rodgers settles down with someone.