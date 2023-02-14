‘Extremely Lifelike’ Sex Doll Dupes Residents And Police Who Thought They’d Discovered A Corpse

An “extremely lifelike” sex doll dumped in a creek fooled residents and police Sunday in Tunkhannock Township, Pennsylvania, who thought it was a corpse.

A nearby resident and their child reported a black plastic bag with what they believed to be a human foot sticking out, according to a Facebook post by the Tunkhannock Township Police Department.

Officers and the county coroner responded to the scene and called the Pennsylvania State Police, according to the statement. The state police then opened the bag.

“The item was extremely lifelike and the decision was made to call in the Pennsylvania State Police to document the bag and then open it,” police said. “After all the necessary steps were taken, it was determined that the item was not human.” (RELATED: Georgia Police Thought They Found A Dead Body. It Was Actually A Sex Doll)

Police described the sex doll as smaller and weighing about 50 pounds.

“This was a lifelike silicone item used for self gratification. It’s the size of a small child, weighs about 50 pounds and is anatomically correct,” police said. “The foot we were able to observe through the bag was extremely detailed all the way down [to] the French pedicure it had.”