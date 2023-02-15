‘Hollywood Has Always Been Very Disturbing’: Actor Penn Badgley Doubles Down On Refusing Racy Sex Scenes

Actor Penn Badgley, best known for his work in “You” and “Gossip Girl,” is pushing back on sex scenes in Hollywood by refusing to take part in them.

Badgley spoke of his adult-content boycott during an episode of his podcast, “Podcrushed,” released Feb. 7, telling fans he’s not interested in taking part in any additional sex scenes because they make him deeply uncomfortable. Badgley admitted to “having done a fair amount of them” in his career, but said he has a new take on his future as an actor.

“There’s almost nothing I could say with more consecration. That aspect of Hollywood has always been very disturbing to me — and that aspect of the job, that mercurial boundary — has always been something that I actually don’t want to play with at all,” he said.

Penn Badgley for Variety. pic.twitter.com/W2xfmFRVkF — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2023

The actor admitted his disinterest in taking part in adult content also stemmed from the fact that he is now older than many of the people playing his romantic interests, which “didn’t used to be the case.”

“It’s not a place where I’ve blurred lines,” Badgley said.

Badgley conceded that some sex scenes are required during the filming of Hollywood movies, but admitted to wishing he didn’t have to personally act in them. (RELATED: Pamela Anderson Says She Caught Jack Nicholson Having Threesome In Bathroom: ‘Got Him To The Finish Line’)

Penn Badgley requesting to have zero intimacy scenes moving forward with any of his projects because he respects his marriage too much & feels it’s unnecessary to both his public image & acting is the only thing that brings me hope for men today — ˢᵃᵈ ᵍᵒʳˡ ˢʸᵈ (@snsmith2000) February 10, 2023

The actor went on to discuss the integrity of his marriage and his own moral standards.

“My fidelity in my relationship. It’s important to me,” he said.

“And actually, it was one of the reasons that I initially wanted to turn the role down. I didn’t tell anybody that. But that is why,” he said, referencing the role of Joe Goldberg in “You.”

Badgley’s wife, Domino, encouraged him to play Joe, in spite of the numerous sex scenes that appear in the film.

“And I wasn’t going to listen to anyone more than her,” Badgley said.