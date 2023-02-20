Kyrie Irving Gets Hit With Loud Rain Of Boos At NBA All-Star Game

People always hatin’ on Kyrie.

Dallas Mavericks superstar point guard Kyrie Irving is quite popular with fans, evident of him making the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, but I have a strong feeling he got very few votes from the Salt Lake City region. During pre-game introductions before the actual contest, the crowd in Vivint Arena absolutely slammed Kyrie with boos.

Kyrie clearly didn’t give a shit — nor should he.

I know people hate him for comments he’s made in the past about certain subjects that I’m not going to get into, but I just personally feel a lot of it has been misunderstood. And as far as how he is as a player and how he handles his business … well, it’s his life and his career to do whatever the hell he wants.

The only thing I’m not a fan of with Kyrie is the fact that he’s itching to play with LeBron James (LBJ) again. At this point, I’m not even that much of an LBJ hater anymore — he has his cool moments — but it’s the fact that I know Kyrie and LBJ wouldn’t be teamed up on my Miami Heat. You know it would be the Los Angeles Lakers instead. (RELATED: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker Named Finalists For 2023 Basketball Hall Of Fame Class)

Yeah, screw that.

Swimming in the Heat’s glory from 2010-2014 left me spoiled. So spoiled that I have no interest in watching any other glory from LeBron (with the exception of it happening in South Beach). The Cleveland run was bad enough.

But anyways, as far as Kyrie, people just need to lay off. The man keeps it G. I thought we liked those who keep it real?

I guess not.