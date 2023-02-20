Trump Delivers Fiery Presidents Day Speech In West Palm Beach, Group Of Supporters Change Name To ‘Club 47 USA’

WEST PALM BEACH, FL — Former President Donald Trump delivered a fiery Presidents Day speech to a group of his supporters just minutes away from Mar-a-Lago. The event was hosted by Club 45 USA, which is a corporation started by his supporters in support of his reelection campaign.

Ahead of the speech, the group announced they would be changing the name of the club to “Club 47”. The group of supporters started lining up hours before his speech. Lines wrapped around the corners surrounding the Hilton Hotel near the airport and the club eventually had to close the doors for the hundreds of other supporters who were in line to attend Trump’s speech.

The overflow crowd watched Trump’s remarks from outside the Hilton ballroom and cheered throughout the speech.

The line for Trump’s speech tonight in west Palm Beach. He is supposed to begin remarks in 4 hours. Line growing. Also another long line in other direction for the VIP’s. Stay tuned to @DailyCaller for more! pic.twitter.com/p8pa41h4Nr — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 20, 2023

Trump’s speech touched on multiple issues including transgender athletes, his potential presidential race opponents and election integrity.

“We will keep men the hell out of women’s sports,” Trump said.

During Trump’s speech, he took shots at Ron DeSantis and his recent crowd sizes, again referring to the Florida governor by “Ron DeSanctimonious.” Trump further touted that he received more votes than DeSantis in Florida and took the opportunity to comment on election integrity. (RELATED: DeSantis Responds To Trump Attacks)

“Wouldn’t it be lovely if we had one day voting … I think every Republican governor should be demanding that right now … All paper ballots, voter ID,” he added.

Inside the venue, there was a cash bar that served beer, wine, and cocktails. Trump was also selling his book. Donald Trump Jr. showed up hours early to take photos and sign copies of his father’s book. The crowd was mostly wearing red, white, and blue with hundreds of attendees also wearing Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hats. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. Lays Out Plans For New ‘Triggered’ Podcast)

The Daily Caller spoke with many attendees who said they either flew in the night before or drove down from other parts of the country Monday morning.

At least four hours before the speech, hundreds of supporters could be seen trying to enter the ballroom where Trump was speaking. Over an hour before the speech was slated to start, Trump’s team announced there was no more room inside the ballroom and the rest of his supporters watched his remarks from outside. (RELATED: ‘End The Destruction Of Our Country’: Trump Responds To Joe Biden’s State Of The Union)