Biden Showed ‘Courage’ By Going To Ukraine While Trump Was ‘Afraid’ To Visit Afghanistan, Former Dem Sen Says

Former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri said Monday that President Joe Biden showed “courage” by visiting Ukraine while Former President Donald Trump was “afraid” to go to Afghanistan.

“If you compare and contrast Donald Trump, Donald Trump was afraid to go to Afghanistan,” McCaskill said during “Deadline: White House.”

Trump visited Afghanistan in November 2019, serving Thanksgiving dinner to troops deployed there. He also paid a Thanksgiving visit to troops in Iraq with then-First Lady Melania Trump in 2018. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Trump Was Mocked As A ‘Coward’ For Going Into White House Bunker During DC Riots)

WATCH:

“Donald Trump is afraid to stay upstairs during the Black Lives Matter protest,” MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace replied, referring to the time the White House was locked down during a riot May 29-31, 2020, that left 60 Secret Service agents injured. The Secret Service reportedly moved then-President Trump to a bunker during the riots, according to CNN.

“Courage is a very important component of a re-elect for Joe Biden, because strength matters. And one of the things that Donald Trump has always done is projected false strength,”

McCaskill said.

Biden visited Ukraine Monday prior to meetings in Poland with the Polish president and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the war in Ukraine. the Biden administration pledged another $500 million in military aid for that country, including howitzers, Javelin anti-tank missiles and HIMARS rocket launchers.

The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded Feb. 24 2022. The Biden administration announced in January they would send Ukraine 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine, following a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided to that country.

“What you’re seeing today was the president of the United States showing valid, real, authentic courage to show the rest of the world that the United States was not going anywhere in this battle against war criminals who want to take over a sovereign nation,” McCaskill added later.

Former President Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

