REPORT: New York Jets Believe Derek Carr Can Win Them A Super Bowl, Proving Just How Dysfunctional They Truly Are

The New York Jets really are dysfunctional as (bleep).

Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr has been looking for a new team to play for ever since the Las Vegas Raiders released him on Valentine’s Day, and one of those teams is New York City’s Jets, which he visited with recently.

And apparently things went well. In fact, things went so well that the Jets now think they can win the Super Bowl if they land Carr (LOL), according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Jeff Darlington speaking about the Jets meeting with Derek Carr! #Jets #TakeFlight #JetsTwitter pic.twitter.com/jfta2i3gc4 — The Long Beach Joe Show (@TheLongBeachJoe) February 20, 2023

Some spicy NEW info from @JeffDarlington on @GetUpESPN: – Derek Carr’s visit w/ the #Jets was “very positive”

– Organization believes that Carr could “lead them to a championship” 👀

– They feel like he is a “great player”#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/2VVjuVl0CE — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 20, 2023

Okay, so this is absolutely laughable to me.

Nothing against Derek Carr. Hell, even he realizes that he’s mid-tier:

Derek Carr got jokes 🍿 😂 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/BqSFkyUha4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2023

And now the New York Jets think they’re going to win a Super Bowl with him?

I know some people out there are making the argument that it could happen (or at the very least they make the playoffs) with Derek Carr, and yeah, it looks good on paper, but that’s about as far as I will go. As a Miami Dolphins fan who has been a part of this rivalry for decades and after paying close attention to the Jets franchise, I’m telling you they’ll find a way to (bleep) it up. (RELATED: DC Defenders Fans Throw Lemons On The Field After Security Takes Their Beer Snake Away)

This is the same organization that had Brett Favre at one time and (bleeped) that whole thing up, and now they’re going to just magically win with Derek Carr? Ha!

They’re the dysfunctional New York Jets — there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.