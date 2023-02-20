ESPN Analyst Vince Carter Believes Kyrie Irving Is (Unfortunately) Reuniting With LeBron James

I really hope this doesn’t happen, but I think we all see it coming.

This upcoming summer, Kyrie Irving will be a free agent, and if you ask future NBA Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Vince Carter about it, he thinks Kyrie is on his way to Los Angeles to be a Laker — and to reunite with LeBron James.

As evidence, Carter pointed out that LeBron has drafted Kyrie to be on his team in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

“I look forward to seeing how this plays out. More than likely, we probably will see Kyrie in a Laker uniform because of this.” Vince Carter on what LeBron James drafting Kyrie Irving in the All-Star Game could mean down the roadpic.twitter.com/c9plLpKxmd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Vince is just stating the obvious here.

LeBron and Kyrie have been trying to team back up for years now, and they got really close to making it happen during the NBA trade deadline, but ultimately Kyrie ended up with the Dallas Mavericks. And then the story ended with LeBron crying (which has become a norm) about how the Lakers didn’t land Irving.

Man, I just ranted about this earlier, about how I had no interest in seeing a reunification between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, but I’ll be just honest with myself and everybody: We all see this coming. (RELATED: ‘Boring A** City’: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Roast Salt Lake City. Lawmakers Respond)

Kyrie is a free agent, the Lakers will have cap space and the two want to be teammates again.

Everything is lined up for it to happen. I just have to get myself mentally prepared. Because it’s happening.

The Los Angeles Lakers very well may be your NBA champions next year, and it’s freakin’ disgusting.