‘I Know You’re Not The Bad Guy’: Video Shows Alexandra Pelosi Downplaying Jan. 6 Riot To Former Proud Boys Member

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra was captured on newly released video downplaying the Jan. 6th Capitol riot and defending Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes during a meeting with a former Proud Boys member who was present at the riot.

Documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi was knowingly recorded during a Jan. 2022 meeting with a Jan. 6th defendant and his attorney in footage first released by Gateway Pundit. The Daily Caller identified the defendant as former Proud Boys member Gabriel Garcia and contacted his defense attorney, Aubrey Webb.

Pelosi talked to Garcia and his attorneys about what happened on Jan. 6th and the ongoing prosecutions of Jan. 6th attendees. (RELATED: REPORT: Kevin McCarthy Gave Thousands Of Hours Of Jan. 6 Footage To Tucker Carlson)

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

“What did the shaman do? He stood there…. the shaman got how many months, 41, compared to 8… and I think the government… they’re going to get bigger,” Pelosi said about three minutes into the meeting, referring to Jake Angeli, the “QAnon Shaman,” who was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the riot.

“After the Democrats lose the House and then they get rid of the [Jan. 6] committee, people may lose interest. The first trials are going to get a lot of attention… no one’s going to care after the Democrats get out of power,” Pelosi continued. “And then take Biden out of office, then who cares? If you drag it out long enough, I wouldn’t go first for a trial, because D.C. has a lot of people who work for the government… if you got it moved you’d totally get off.”

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack released its final report in Dec. 2022. It was dissolved when the Republican-controlled 118th Congress began in January.

“I know you’re not the bad guy,” she told the defendant six minutes into the meeting. “I haven’t found the bad guy yet, but if there is, I know you’re not the bad guy… If there was an insurrection, you’re supposed to be in line marching… you’re supposed to have a plan.”

Pelosi later referenced her friendship with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and denied he was a white supremacist. “I know Gavin McInnes, I went on road trips with him to parties. It was so comical to me when I first started hearing about like ‘Proud Boys are supremacist.’ This was, like, years ago, when they started saying… in Brooklyn, where he’s from. I was like… ‘What?'”

The purpose of the meeting was to determine whether the defendant would participate in an HBO documentary about her mother’s political career, according to Webb. Nancy Pelosi served as House Speaker from 2007-11 and 2019-23, having represented San Francisco for over 35 years. HBO released the finished documentary, “Pelosi in the House,” in Dec. 2022.

“Pelosi’s candid comments are more proof [of] what everyone already knows– there was no coup, no coup attempt, and no insurrection, and that this is just a political witch hunt against blue collar Americans,” Webb said in a statement.

Alexandra Pelosi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.