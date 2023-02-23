‘Pray For Victor’: Rockets Owner Tim Fertitta Pretty Much Admits That His Team Is Tanking While Partying At Mardi Gras

Tim Fertitta’s drunk ass kept it real.

While gloriously partying at Mardi Gras, Houston Rockets owner Tim Fertitta (who was clearly drunk) pretty much admitted that his franchise is tanking the season in order to land Victor Wembanyama.

If you have no idea who that is, he’s a 7-foot-5 professional basketball player out of France, and is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. And this isn’t your average big-man either, he’s huge with the skills of a shooting guard, look at this beast:

Understandably so, Fertitta wants to have him on his Rockets, and in order to do that, he’s obviously going to need that No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, and what’s the best way to try to land the top pick?

By tanking, and Fertitta pretty much admitted that’s what Houston is doing.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta says the Rockets are praying for Victor 🫣 pic.twitter.com/dqbFkjyu5f — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 22, 2023

I’ve personally never had a problem with teams tanking. When you already suck, what are you supposed to do?

I can speak from personal experience remembering years where I wanted my Miami Dolphins to lose every game left on their schedule because they already sucked, and I had the No. 1 pick in mind, so I’m not going to hate on Fertitta for doing this. It’s just a little bit trickier in the NBA with the draft lottery, which is exactly why the league came up with the lottery. (RELATED: Florida Gators Fan Appears To Choke Kentucky Wildcats’ Cason Wallace In Middle Of Game. Was It An Accident?)

But you can’t blame Fertitta for at least trying to land Victor Wembanyama — ESPN even compared the guy to LeBron for God’s sake:

I’d be tanking too.