REPORT: ‘Tiger King’ Star May Have Cancer And Is Refusing Treatment

“Tiger King” star Joe Exotic is has decided to die in prison and is refusing further treatment for cancer, according to a report Friday.

Exotic’s medical team believe that his prostate cancer has spread to his bladder, TMZ reported, citing a letter obtained from the man himself. He says that there has been a lot of blood in his urine, and he’s been bleeding a lot due to his ongoing prostate cancer treatments, the outlet reported. After meeting with his urologist on Wednesday, Exotic decided to not seek further treatment, according to TMZ.

His decision is not one supported by his specialist, he claimed. Doctors want Exotic to go through testing to 100% confirm the diagnosis, but he still won’t seek treatment. “I want to stay here and just let it takes its course,” Exotic wrote, according to TMZ.

While he might be ending the fight for his life, Exotic isn’t giving up on his pursuit of justice. “The world has to know just how corrupt our justice system is … If I have to be the one to die innocent in here fighting for the truth maybe people around the world will finally speak up for the truth for once,” he continue in the letter, TMZ reported. (RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Star Bhagavan ’Doc’ Antle Arrested)

Exotic still has roughly 20 years left on his prison sentence. He was convicted of a murder-for-hire charge after trying to kill off his arch nemesis, Carole Baskin. Hit Netflix series “Tiger King” chronicled both Exotic’s and Baskin’s lives, becoming a cult sensation at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has previously forecast his death from prison, saying in 2020 that he had maybe 2-3 months left of life.