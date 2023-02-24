LaMelo Ball Drives The Flashiest Cars, And Reckless As Hell At That

LaMelo really does drive like he’s in “Grand Theft Auto” — flashy, but reckless.

Charlotte Hornets two-guard LaMelo Ball has had a unique career in the sport of basketball, starting from being in the spotlight because of his dad LaVar and his brother Lonzo, then playing overseas in Lithuania and Australia, and then eventually being drafted into the NBA via the Queen City.

Now, he’s in his third year of the National Basketball Association, and LaMelo is clearly a rich man.

Example A: Check out the swagged-out UFO chain.

NBA, lo strano UFO al collo di LaMelo Ball. FOTO: I suoi Hornets perdono la quinta partita in fila e LaMelo Ball, per via di una caviglia ballerina, deve ancora fare il suo esordio in questa stagione NBA. Questo però non impedisce al giovane talento di… https://t.co/KBhcGrFO8v pic.twitter.com/vpLfKYvLp3 — sportlive (@sportli26181512) November 8, 2022

And speaking of UFOs, check out this dope sneaker of his:

PUMA unveiled the first low-top version of LaMelo Ball’s signature shoe – the MB.01 UFO Lo 👽🛸 pic.twitter.com/N1kcbC8GzX — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) June 6, 2022

But LaMelo doesn’t just have nice jewelry and sneakers — he also has some fly-ass cars. But there’s a bit of a problem: He’s kind of a reckless driver.

In a compilation video that’s been going viral online, Ball can be seen ballin’ through red lights and driving recklessly on multiple occasions outside of the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina … and in numerous vehicles at that, including a gold Ferrari and a flashy-ass purple Bentley.

heres a compilation of LaMelo leaving the Hornets arena, someone needs to tell him to stop running red lights jfc… pic.twitter.com/sOHeRFCpgY — IcyVert (@IcyVert) February 22, 2023

A bit dangerous, sure, but I can’t get over how good those cars look. (RELATED: USA! USA! USA!: United States Basketball Qualifies For 2023 FIBA World Cup)

Shoutout to LaMelo, man. And shoutout to Charlotte — the Queen City.