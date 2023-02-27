SUV Splits In Half After Slamming Into Tree, Leaves Off-Duty Cop Critically Injured, Husband Dead

An off-duty NYPD officer is in the hospital with critical injuries after she slammed her SUV into a tree, splitting the car in two and killing her husband.

The deadly incident took place around 3 a.m. on Sunday on the Palisades Interstate Parkway near exit 13 in Haverstraw. The driver, who remains unidentified, veered off the road and hit a tree, according to the New York State Police. Her husband, 36-year-old Chevy Thomas, was pronounced dead by authorities on the scene. The driver was reportedly rushed to the hospital.

Video footage from the scene of the wreck shows the mangled car split in two, with each piece several yards away from the other. (RELATED: ‘You F*cking Killed Somebody’: Good Samaritan Prevents Drunk Driver From Fleeing Scene Of Deadly Crash)

UPDATE: State Police say the driver is an off-duty NYPD officer, who remains in critical condition. The deceased passenger was not a member of the NYPD. https://t.co/wjOEeGQYdv — Mark Lieb (@rocklandvideo) February 27, 2023

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and did not indicate the cause of the crash.