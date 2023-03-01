Tucker Carlson Rips Lori Lightfoot For Blaming Election Loss On Racism, Sexism

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago Wednesday after Lightfoot claimed her loss was due to racism and sexism.

“According to Lori Lightfoot, the extreme MAGA Republicans, the ones who tried to bleach Jussie Smollett, activated their sleeper cells around the city and they showed up at the polls en masse, which means lots of them at once, and the effect was to make Lori Lightfoot the first democratic mayor in 40 years to lose,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said. (RELATED: ‘She Would Make Nero Jealous’: Big-City Alderman Blasts Mayor For ‘Dancing And Celebrating’ While Crime Skyrockets)

“As Lightfoot put it last night at her non-victory party, these MAGA Republicans hated her not because of what she did, but because of who she is,” Carlson continued. “Asked directly whether her defeat in the Democratic primary had been unfair, Lightfoot answered this way, ‘I’m a black woman in America.’”

Lightfoot echoed those claims in an interview published by The New Yorker Saturday, the New York Post reported, also referencing the comment Lightfoot made to the reporter after her loss.

Lightfoot failed to reach the runoff after finishing third in a primary election Tuesday night. Polling before the election showed Lightfoot was at risk of losing after she faced criticism over the city’s skyrocketing crime rate, with robberies climbing up 15% and sexual assaults rising 56%. The crime rate has led to multiple companies leaving the city, with Boeing, Caterpillar and Tyson Foods being among the most prominent.

Lightfoot suggested that street vendors in Chicago could make themselves less vulnerable to crime by not using cash during a Jan, 19 mayoral debate.

“We have been in Little Village working with those street vendors, understanding what the nature of the crime is, making sure that we’re doing things in concert with them to help them, to make sure that their money is secure,” Lightfoot said. “Not use money, if at all possible, using other forms of transactions to carry themselves.”

“All the vendors I talked to were absolutely traumatized and Lori Lightfoot’s solution is to say go cashless. But all of the vendors that I talked to said that is just not a possibility. We work on a cash-only basis, our customers are on a cash-only basis. This is very normal for impoverished communities, especially ones that are a majority, have a lot of illegal migrants in it,” Federalist reporter Evita Duffy told Carlson on his Jan. 24 show.

Paul Vallas, former CEO of Chicago Public Schools and Brandon Johnson will face each other in an April 4 runoff for the Democratic nomination for mayor.

