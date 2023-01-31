‘She Would Make Nero Jealous’: Chicago Alderman Blasts Lightfoot For ‘Dancing And Celebrating’ While Crime Skyrockets

A Chicago alderman blasted Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot Tuesday, saying she would “make Nero jealous” by her response to crime in the city.

“She would make Nero jealous of the way she’s able to ignore the reality on the streets while the citizenry are struggling, are in pain and are under the gun of the gangs and gun violence on a daily basis,” Raymond Lopez, a Democratic alderman, told “America Reports” co-host Sandra Smith, comparing the mayor to the Roman emperor who reportedly fiddled as Rome burned. “The fact she is so disconnected from reality she thinks it’s apropos to dance and sing even badly at a joyous event, while so many neighbors and fellow residents of Chicago are struggling shows she does not know or does not care about what people go through on a daily basis.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Clobbers Chicago Mayor Over Crime Hurting The ‘Poorest People’)

Chicago has seen an increase in crime, with robberies climbing up 15% and sexual assaults rising 56%. The crime rate has led to multiple companies leaving the city, with Boeing, Caterpillar and Tyson Foods being among the most prominent.

WATCH:

“This is what the mayor is dancing and celebrating, the fact that she’s so disconnected from the violence that people see. The way we correct this is by enforcing common-sense laws, holding criminals accountable and demanding better when they go to court,” Lopez said. “And we have seen Lori Lightfoot and her endorsed candidate for state’s attorney, Kim Fox have, turned a blind eye routinely to the victims of violence in the city, criminals think it’s their birthright to be on the offensive in every neighborhood.”

Lightfoot suggested during a Jan. 19 mayoral debate that street vendors concerned about crime stop taking cash payments.

“If we want to restore our city, if we want to make this again the most American of American cities, then we need to start enforcing the laws, holding criminals accountable and doing better,” Lopez said. “We cannot continue with the infatuation of criminality that seems to have taken hold of the Democratic Party.”

Over 200 police officers resigned from the Chicago Police Department from January through August 2022, according to CBS Chicago, with some cops working as many as 11 days in a row.

Lightfoot did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

