Is It Worth Getting The Sh*t Kicked Out Of You For An XFL Salary?

If you had the opportunity to play in the XFL, would you?

This was a conversation that went down between me and a few of my colleagues in a recent editorial meeting, so it got us thinking: Why not get your favorite hot take artist to do a blog on the subject?

So here I am.

Now, as a lot of you guys know, I’m big into the XFL product. Yeah, I can admit it’s not perfect — far from it — but as far as “minor league football” is concerned, it’s pretty solid. But just like any other football, it’s also violent.

Which brought up the question, is it worth getting the shit kicked out of you for an XFL salary?

Average XFL player salary is 60k 😳😳😳 — Adam (@ColtsFanatic09) February 20, 2023

So, yeah … as you can see, the average salary for an XFL player is $60,000, which is extremely different from the millions of dollars NFL players make each year. So, to answer the question: Is it worth getting the shit kicked out of you for an XFL salary?

Well, if you’re going strictly by finances, no. But that’s the thing: The XFL isn’t meant to get riches and fame.

Think of the XFL as a minor league system for the National Football League (which they kind of are, thanks to their partnership) — or it could also be viewed as a second stint of college. It’s basically a way for players to get another shot at landing in the NFL.

The XFL isn’t meant to get riches and fame, it’s meant to get you into the realm to eventually get said riches and fame. (RELATED: Louisville Cardinals Men’s Basketball Is So Sh*t That Their Halftime Show Dog Took One On The Court)

If you view it as a chance, then yes, it’s completely worth it. But if you’re in it just for the money, then no … it’s not worth it.

So, yes and no — it all just depends on what you’re looking for.