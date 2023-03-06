US

REPORT: Man Impaled By Tree Limb During Storm Dies

A fallen tree limb impaled a man Friday, killing him as a drove through a heavy storm in Humphreys County, Tennessee, according to WSMV 4.

 

Authorities have not yet identified the man, according to ABC 6. (RELATED: REPORT: 72-Year-Old Man Found Dead Under 120-Foot Cypress Tree)

The man’s nephew was also in the car, but he survived and was transported to the hospital, according to WSMV 4.

The storm forecasts included warnings about power outages and tree damage due to strong winds moving through east Tennessee, ABC 6 reported.

A 5-year-old boy was fatally killed after a tree fell onto his mother’s car in Jackson, Georgia, earlier this year.