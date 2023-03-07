Grant Williams Talks Sh*t To Donovan Mitchell About Making Both Free Throws, Misses Them Both As C’s Lose Epically

The outright embarrassment this guy had to feel.

With literally less than a second left in the game — 0.08 to be exact — and things tied up 109-109, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams had the opportunity to win for his team over the Cleveland Cavaliers after he was sent to the free throw line.

Williams only needed to hit one to put the contest on ice, but before he took his shots, he repeatedly declared to Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell that he was going to make both of them.

There was just one problem — well, two: Williams missed both shots, sending the game into overtime with Cleveland having the momentum after Williams’ misses, and the Cavaliers rode that all the way to a 118-114 overtime win Monday.

Such an epic loss by the Boston Celtics, and it’s all thanks to this Grant Williams gem:

Grant Williams had TWO free throws for a chance to win the game for the Celtics (+250 ML) He said “Imma make them both” before missing them both 😭 The Celtics lost in OT… pic.twitter.com/Tc7zhmmdf3 — br_betting (@br_betting) March 7, 2023

Oh, man. Just imagine how embarrassing that had to be. I’m cringing at the thought of it.

Hey, missed free throws happen, but as you can see, shit-talking and guarantees make things very, very different. Grant Williams went from being individually embarrassed by Donovan Mitchell, which was bad enough … and then probably led to even more embarrassment (and frustration) when his team ended up losing in overtime. And he could have gotten them the win — with just one free throw at that.

But then, it gets even worse for Grant, because he later became a meme on social media with everybody making fun of him. Being a young guy, you know damn well he was seeing all of that while scrolling. So now he went from being embarrassed by just Donovan and the loss, to now being embarrassed by the entire world. (RELATED: Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Sure He Gets A Triple-Double With Clever (And Hilarious) Cheat Code At The Buzzer)

You know that man didn’t get any sleep last night.

Fast forward to this morning, and now he has this asshole sports blogger (me) talking shit about him.

Damn, Grant. I just hope you got yourself wrapped up in some Louis Vuitton sheets or something to handle all this.