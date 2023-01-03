Editorial

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell Breaks Franchise Record, Scores Career-High 71 Points

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on December 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Damn, I feel for Donovan Mitchell.

Going into 2023, only six players have pulled off a 70-point game in National Basketball Association (NBA) history. Two days into the new year, it rose to seven after Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for a career-high 71 points Jan. 2 to land a 145-134 overtime win against the Chicago Bulls, according to NBA.com.

Mitchell’s historic night gave the NBA their second-highest scoring game from an individual in almost 45 years, and with the 71-point tally, only five other players have pulled that off: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor and David Thompson.

Donovan Mitchell is the first player to score at least 70 points in a game since Phoenix SunsDevin Booker did so back in 2017, and it’s the most in a game since Bryant rained down 81 in 2006.

Mitchell’s teammate Robin Lopez also got in on the fun, who scored one point against the Bulls:

You have to feel for Donovan Mitchell just a little bit.

This guy has the game of his life with a whopping 71 points, probably the only time that he’ll ever be able to pull something off like this, and it gets completely overshadowed by the whole Damar Hamlin story. (RELATED: ESPN Is Bringing Back Their ‘This Is SportsCenter’ Campaign In Absolutely Fantastic News)

He was cool about it though:

Shout out to Donovan Mitchell, man. The glory is real with this one.