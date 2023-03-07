White House Attacks Tucker Carlson Over Jan 6 Coverage

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attacked Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tuesday over coverage of newly-released video from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building.

Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and honorary board member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, aired video of the riot Monday night that showed Capitol Police officers escorting one protestor, the “QAnon shaman” through the halls of the building. Carlson also showed video of Republican Sen. John Hawley of Missouri being escorted with other members of Congress from the Capitol, claiming the January 6 Committee selectively edited it to target Hawley. (RELATED: ‘The Public Should See What Happened’: Tucker Praises Kevin McCarthy For Promising To Release Jan. 6 Footage)

KJP on Tucker Carlson’s Capitol Riot footage: “January 6 was the worst attack on our Democracy since the Civil War.” pic.twitter.com/n4NhcaWXHG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 7, 2023

“Anybody who watched that video would strongly disagree,” Jean-Pierre said about the footage. “Anybody who watched that video with their own eyes in a real way, and saw what happened on that day would disagree with what was just stated.”

“The president has been very clear: Jan. 6 was the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War,” Jean-Pierre continued.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California provided Carlson access to over 41,000 hours of video footage of the Capitol riot, Axios reported. Previous reports indicated that the amount of footage was 14,000 hours.

Jean-Pierre’s comments come after Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York demanded that Fox News stop Carlson from airing any more video of the riot.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a primetime cable news anchor manipulate his viewers the way Mr. Carlson did last night,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.