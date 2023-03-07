Mike Pence Files Motion To Block Subpoena Via Novel Legal Argument

Former Vice President Mike Pence has filed a motion to block Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request – via the “speech and debate” clause – for information regarding his investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, according to CNN.

Pence previously mentioned he would challenge the subpoena, saying the clause protects him on the grounds that he was president of the Senate during the time of the attacks, and cannot speak on what happened that day. The former vice president’s attorneys filed the motion Friday, the same day that former President Donald Trump’s lawyers requested that a judge block Pence from testifying, citing executive privilege, CNN reported.

The two motions are not related, as Pence is seeking to avoid testifying on behalf of his legislative duties on Jan. 6 and Trump argues that as former president, he can stop his executive officials from testifying, according to CNN.

BREAKING: Mike Pence just asked a judge to block a grand jury subpoena for his role on January 6th. Let’s be clear; Mike Pence wouldn’t be doing this unless he’s still scared of Donald Trump and has something to hide. What a scaredy cat. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 6, 2023

The clause prevents members of the legislature from commenting on legal matters that relate to their role, which would be a “first time” argument, Roy Brownell, Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell’s former counsel, previously told Politico. Pence believes that getting involved with this legal matter would violate the separation of powers instilled in the Constitution.

Smith originally subpoenaed the former vice president for further information and documents regarding the conversations he had with Trump leading up to and on the day of the riot. (RELATED: Pence Will Use Novel Legal Argument To Fight Special Counsel Subpoena)

Pence’s former Chief of Staff, Marc Short, and attorney, Greg Jacob, has already appeared in front of the grand jury and provided testimony. Former Chief of Staff to President Trump Mark Meadows was also subpoenaed back in January, predating the request of Pence’s testimony.

Pence’s team did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.