STUDY: Red States Offer Lowest Gas Prices

Gas prices have been surging over the last 20 years due to factors like inflation, conflicts overseas and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study conducted by car subscription provider FINN analyzed the gas prices in each state to measure how far a driver could travel on $50 of gas in each state. The study found that states led by Republican governors have produced, on average, the lowest gas prices, while more progressive states had some of the highest gas prices in the country.

Texas had the second-smallest increase in prices over the last 10 years at 11.69 percent, just behind New Hampshire, with an increase of 10.43% since 2013, according to the US. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Red states like Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma also appeared in the top 10 list of states with the smallest price increases.

Prices in deep-blue Hawaii and California, on the other hand, jumped more than 50 percent between 2013 and 2023.

Current prices also reflect this pattern. Amid inflation concerns in June 2022, prices in California peaked at a historical $6.294 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Texas fared far better, peaking at just over $4.575, before dropping back below below $4.00 per gallon in August.

Mississippi had the country’s cheapest gas on Wednesday, with an average price per gallon for regular gas of$2.986, according to AAA. Similarly deep-red states Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and Alabama rounded out the top five states for cheap gas. Hawaii ranked dead last at $4.907, while a gallon of regular in California cost $4.617 per gallon. (RELATED:Red State University Creates Task Force In Response To Law Banning Child Sex Changes)

FINN also looked at how far drivers can go on $50 of gas in a Ford F-150 because “[i]t is the most registered vehicle in 30 of the US states.”

In Texas, the company found, a driver could travel roughly 356 miles after purchasing 16.20 gallons for $50, with Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kentucky rounding out the top five. Hawaii offered the least miles per dollar, offering drivers just 224 miles of range for $50. California and Washington held the second- and third-worst spots on the list, at 238 and 265 miles of range, respectively.