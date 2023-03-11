Father Killed By Alleged Drag Racer On Way To Daughter’s Softball Game

A father was killed Monday in Tennessee driving to his daughter’s softball game.

Jacob Barnhardt, 34, died when abother vehicle drag racing another lost control and crashed into him, according to WSMV. Two Dodge Chargers were allegedly drag racing at over 100 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

Drag racer speeding 100 mph kills Nashville dad on way to daughter’s game: cops https://t.co/ZD71zkRcE7 pic.twitter.com/hI3NlmXhYg — New York Post (@nypost) March 11, 2023

First responders removed Barnhardt from his vehicle and rushed him to the hospital where he later died, WSMV reported. (RELATED: Police Investigate After Street Racers Cause Chaos In Austin)

Kate Kastle, Barnhardt’s girlfriend, said that Barnhardt was on his way to pick up her two sons to take them to his daughter’s softball game, WSMV reported.

“He didn’t miss anything that had to do with the kids, ever,” Kastle said, reported WSMV. “When I got the call from his daughter’s mom that he wasn’t at the game, and when my boy’s dad called asking if everything was OK because he didn’t pick up the boys, I just knew something happened.”

Officers arrested Patrick Ewin and charged him with vehicular homicide by recklessness, WSMV reported. The other driver allegedly fled the scene. Ewin suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital immediately after the crash, according to the outlet.