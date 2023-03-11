USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin Breaks Record For Most Wins Ever In Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin is the winningest World Cup alpine skier of all-time.

The 27-year-old won her 87th World Cup race Saturday as she dashed through the Slalom course in Åre, Sweden 0.92 seconds quicker than Wendy Holdener did from Switzerland.

Shiffrin’s victory breaks the 41-year record previously held by Sweden skiing legend Ingermar Stenmark, according to NBC Sports.

Following Shiffrin’s historic victory, Stenmark had high praise for the new alpine skiing G.O.A.T. in an interview with the Associated Press. Stenmark claimed, “she’s much better than I was.”

He added, “she has everything. She has good physical strength, she has a good technique, strong head. I think it’s the combination of everything makes her so good. And I’m also impressed that she can ski good both in slalom and in super-G and downhill also.” (RELATED: Tyreek Hill Wins 60M Track Race In Dominant Fashion)

Shiffrin paid homage to Stenmark after her win in a Twitter post.

“It is the greatest honor of my career to be mentioned in the same sentence as Ingemar Stenmark. Incomprehensible and truly unforgettable,” she wrote.

The rest of Shiffrin’s skiing career will consist of her adding to her lead. Considering that she’s only 27, it wouldn’t be surprising if she surpasses 100 World Cup wins by the end of her career.