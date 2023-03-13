‘What The Hell Is Wrong With Democrats?’ Ana Navarro Asks Fellow ‘View’ Panel Members

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro blasted Democrats on Monday for criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris amid the VP’s falling out with Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Harris reportedly will not return Warren’s phone calls after Warren told a Boston radio show in late January that she would not commit to backing Harris for the VP slot in 2024, according to CNN. Warren has called twice to apologize without a response from the vice president, the outlet reported.

“I don’t know what the hell is wrong with Democrats,” Navarro said Monday. “Listen, here’s the bottom line, guys. Joe Biden is gonna be your nominee, stop talking about how old he is. And Kamala Harris is gonna be your vice president. So stop fretting, stop wringing your hands and get behind your ticket because on the other side, the alternative is [former President] Donald Trump or [Republican Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis. So you tell me what you prefer.”

She then commended Harris for not responding to Warren and said Harris should refuse to fundraise or campaign for Democrats who publicly criticize her.

“You know what they’re doing?” Navarro continued. “They’re playing right into the hands of Fox News. Fox News every single day goes after Kamala Harris, trying to portray her as inept and some kind of bumbling fool. She’s not! That’s not who she is! And so Democrats have got to come out and reinforce Kamala. They’ve got to stop playing into the hands of people who cannot stand that she is the first woman, the first woman of color vice president and don’t want her to succeed. And by the way, her husband is great too.” (RELATED: ‘The View’ Calls Out Democrats For Not Defending Judge Jackson Against ‘Misinformation’)

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Harris has succeeded very little during her time as vice president, particularly on addressing root causes of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“She is tasked with overseeing it and the border crisis keeps getting worse, and I feel like the Biden West Wing isn’t necessarily setting her up for success by giving her things that she can go out and champion,” Griffin said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said Americans are only criticizing Harris because she is “a black woman” and made the bizarre claim that black women have “saved this country’s democracy for centuries.”

Griffin pushed back, asking Hostin challenged to name specific areas in which Harris has succeeded as vice president.

“Where shall I start,” Hostin said. “She was in the Senate, of course. She was attorney general. She’s vice president. The Inflation Reduction Act. She was the face of Roe v. Wade. I mean, the list goes on and on. I’d like to ask you, what did [former Vice President Mike] Pence do? What did Pence do except put his lips firmly on the butt of Donald Trump and still is fighting a subpoena to testify against Trump?”