‘A National Disaster’: Republicans Rip ‘Outrageous’ Potential Indictment Of Trump

Republicans ripped the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump Saturday, calling it “outrageous” and “politically motivated” in multiple posts on Twitter.

“A Trump indictment would be a national disaster. It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals,” Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy tweeted. “If a Republican prosecutor in 2004 had used a campaign finance technicality to arrest then-candidate John Kerry while Bush & Cheney were in power, liberals would have cried foul – and rightly so.” (RELATED: ‘Partisan Prosecutors’ At Every Level Of Gov’t Are Trying To Stop Trump’s 2024 Bid, Tucker Carlson Says)

Trump predicted he would be arrested this coming Tuesday in a Saturday morning post on Truth Social. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg planned a meeting with law enforcement to coordinate the arrest on charges relating to an alleged $130,000 payoff to porn star and reported mistress Stormy Daniels, according to Fox News.

“Principles go beyond partisanship. Let the American people decide who governs,” Ramaswamy continued. “This will mark a dark moment in American history and will undermine public trust in our electoral system itself. I call on the Manhattan District Attorney to reconsider this action and to put aside partisan politics in service of preserving our Constitutional republic.”

“Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted. “I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.”

“The impending indictment of President Trump in NY must be treated as it is: a politically-motivated prosecution based on a strained, convoluted legal theory,” Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas posted on Twitter. “It makes clear the danger of a politicized ‘justice’ system that will be (is being) weaponized against ALL Americans.”

Other Republican members of Congress took to Twitter to blast the potential indictment, claiming Bragg was using a double standard.

“The Soros-funded DA’s seeking to jail @realDonaldTrump allow violent criminals to roam freely and terrorize New York City,” Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas posted. “There’s one set of rules for Democrats & violent criminals, and another set of rules for the rest of us.”

“The recent announcement and blatant politically motivated targeting of @realDonaldTrump from NY’s AG Bragg is EXACTLY what Americans have come to expect,” Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida tweeted. “He’s shown his soft on crime, no bail reform policies for violent criminals, but targets a Fmr. President. #BananaRepublic”

