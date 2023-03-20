‘Don’t Be A Knucklehead’: Kennedy Calls For Peaceful Protests Ahead Of Possible Trump Indictment

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy on Monday called for people to protest peacefully if they choose to do so in the event former President Donald Trump is indicted.

Trump announced Saturday on social media that he anticipates being arrested Tuesday.

“Protest, take our nation back,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Kennedy responded to the news and Trump’s calls for protests on Monday’s episode of “Fox & Friends.”

Kennedy said regardless of the individual at the center of protection, “America’s institutions should not be, or be perceived to be, political.”

“In this particular case, it’s hard to know where the justice begins and the politics end,” Kennedy said, arguing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is “more of an activist than an impartial prosecutor.” (RELATED: McCarthy Says Americans Should Not Protest If Trump Is Indicted)

“After he announced on Truth Social that he supposes he’s going to be arrested tomorrow, Donald Trump said people should protest, protest, protest. Then McCarthy came out and said ‘don’t protest.’ Where do you come down on this?” Steve Doocy asked.

“In America, you’re free to protest,” Kennedy said. “You are not really free if you can’t express yourself, but do it peacefully. Don’t be a knucklehead and riot. Do it peacefully.”

The potential indictment relates to a years-long investigation into whether Trump paid hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen sent $130,000 to Daniels so she would not disclose an alleged earlier affair with the former president. The Trump Organization reportedly later reimbursed Cohen for the payments. Authorities are investigating whether Trump forged business records to hide the alleged payout.