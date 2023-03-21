Gwyneth Paltrow Standing Trial For Ski Accident In Utah That Reportedly Left Man With Brain Injury

Gwyneth Paltrow is standing trial Tuesday in a years-long lawsuit brought by a retired optometrist who claims the Oscar-winning actress crashed into him while skiing in Utah in 2016, leaving him injured.

Terry Sanderson, 76, suffered a brain injury and four broken ribs after he reportedly had a collision with Paltrow at the Deer Valley resort in Utah in 2016, the Associated Press reported. The resort is known as a “skiers-only” mountain, popular with posh clientele. Sanderson has alleged since the incident that Paltrow skied “recklessly” colliding with him and leaving him on the ground injured as she and her entourage made their way down the rest of the mountain, the outlet stated.

“Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured,” Sanderson’s lawyers have stated in the lawsuit according to the AP. (RELATED: 37-Year-Old French Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dies In Skiing Accident)

Gwyneth Paltrow is scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who says the actress-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him while skiing in Utah in 2016 at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the U.S. https://t.co/G6VQD4JkNz — The Associated Press (@AP) March 21, 2023

Paltrow has countered Sanderson’s accusations, saying that Sanderson collided with her, giving her a “full body blow.” Paltrow has also denied that she or any one of her group left Sanderson injured, claiming that members of her group checked on the man, who assured them that he was “fine,” before making their way down the mountain. The actress has alleged that Sanderson is attempting to exploit her wealth and status as a celebrity, the outlet stated.

“He demanded Ms. Paltrow pay him millions. If she did not pay, she would face negative publicity resulting from his allegations,” the AP reported, citing a 2019 court filing from Paltrow’s lawyers

Initially seeking $3.1 million, Sanderson amended his complaint when that suit was dropped. He is now seeking $300,000 for negligence that led to “physical injuries” and “emotional distress,” the outlet stated.