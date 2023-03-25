McConnell Released From Physical Therapy After Concussion, Broken Rib

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky left an inpatient rehab facility Saturday following physical therapy, CNN reported.

McConnell, the senate minority leader, was hospitalized Mar. 9 after he tripped and fell during an event at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C., suffering a concussion and a fractured rib. He will work from home on the advice of medical professionals, according to CNN. (RELATED: Pennsylvania Governor Throws Cold Water On Calls To Ask Fetterman To Resign)

Mitch McConnell discharged from physical therapy after concussion treatment https://t.co/tDfRB3eSu7 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) March 25, 2023

McConnell entered an inpatient rehab facility after he was released from the hospital March 13. The 81-year-old senator was previously treated for a broken shoulder after a 2019 fall in his Kentucky home, CNN reported.

Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also are receiving treatment for medical issues. Feinstein, who announced her retirement earlier this year, was hospitalized after being diagnosed with shingles March 2, and was released from the hospital March 7.

Fetterman, who had a stroke in May, was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Feb. 15 to undergo inpatient treatment for depression. A top Fetterman aide told The New York Times that Fetterman’s continued campaigning for the Senate seat after the stroke may have caused permanent damage, contradicting a letter released by Fetterman’s campaign.

