‘This Is Horrible’: Classmate Says Nashville Shooter Seemed ‘Normal,’ ‘Talented’

A former classmate of the transgender suspected Nashville shooter told the Daily Caller she was “normal” and “talented.”

Authorities identified the suspected shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a woman who is transgender and goes by “he/him” pronouns. Police say that Hale shot her way into a Christian elementary school and opened fire, killing three students and three adults before police fatally shot Hale, CNN reported.

VIDEO: Nashville police chief confirms Audrey Hale identifies as transgender, suggests her trans identify motivated the killings: “We have a manifesto … and a map of how all of this was going to play out.” pic.twitter.com/Mss0FPqnUn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

Hale previously attended Nossi College of Art and Design, according to a LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Hale. A former classmate, Megan Marie Barnes, spoke to the Daily Caller about their time at the school.

“I believe that they go by Aiden now. He graduated the semester before me. He’s incredibly talented,” Barnes said, noting she had “no idea” if it was true that Hale was the shooter at the time.

“[Hale] always seemed like a normal, artistic person,” Barnes continued. “This is horrible.” (RELATED: CNN Stealth Edits Piece To Remove ‘Woman’ From Story About Transgender Nashville School Shooter)

A page from Nossi College of Art and Design previously listed Hale as a student on the spring 2016 dean’s list, but the website seemingly has been updated to remove her name. The Daily Caller reached out to the school and asked why Hale was suddenly wiped from the site but was told the school would not comment.