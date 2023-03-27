Former NYPD Commissioner Calls For Gun Registration After Nashville Shooting

A former New York Police Department commissioner called for gun registration Monday after a shooting that left seven people dead in a Nashville school.

“We took all the guns off of the street. We used stop, question and frisk and we made sure that criminals knew if they carried a weapon, they were going to be found and go to go to jail,” Howard Safir told Fox News hoist Neil Cavuto. “We could do the same thing again, but it’s not going to happen in this permissive attitude right now that we have in this country.” (RELATED: Activist Hijacks School Shooting Press Conference To Demand Gun Control)

WATCH:

A 28-year-old female shooter killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, which teaches children from preschool through sixth grade before being engaged and fatally wounded by law enforcement after reportedly entering the school via a side door. Local officials identified the shooter as Audrey Hale.

President Joe Biden called for a ban on so-called “assault weapons” in remarks from the White House, calling the shooting “sick” and “a parent’s worst nightmare.” Congressional Democrats, media figures and celebrities also demanded a ban on so-called “assault weapons” in the wake of the shooting.

“I’m a former law enforcement officer. I moved from New York to another state. I had to go through that whole state procedure with the state police process of being vetted to get a weapon,” Safir said. “That’s not happening in a lot of states. We need that to happen where every weapon that is on the street or in the house is registered so that we know where they are.”

Americans own approximately 407 million firearms, according to a NRA-ILA fact sheet dated February 2020.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.