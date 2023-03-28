Fox Panel On Trump/DeSantis Devolves Into Feisty Shouting Match

A Fox News panel devolved into chaos Monday night after the panel began arguing over former President Donald Trump and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Host Laura Ingraham, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine and Trump’s former adviser Stephen Miller were discussing the ongoing feud, with Ingraham playing a clip from Trump’s interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity in which Trump discussed his frustration with a potential DeSantis challenge.

“I know I’m going to offend people by saying it, the country wants solutions,” Ingraham said, arguing while Trump’s policies were good, he is “backward-looking” and is too focused on personal attacks.

“I’m going to say this until I’m blue in the face, Miranda.” (RELATED: Sean Hannity Presses Trump To Hand Over Tapes Of Mar-A-Lago Raid)

“I 100% agree with you,” Devine said. “And I hope you do continue to say that and I hope at some point Donald Trump does flip to the future instead of dwelling on the past because he looks like someone who is full of grievance and anger. Not like someone – like he was in 2016, and like we knew him as president. Really, a sunny person who focuses on serious issues and does them with panache – not someone who’s constantly dwelling on grievance.”

WATCH:

Miller then jumped in and said Trump “has put forward a new policy plan every week.”

“Why isn’t he talking about them?” Ingraham pressed.

“It was two-thirds of his speech in Waco! It was three-quarters of his speech at CPAC! He did a full hour on policies in both of those addresses,” Miller shot back.

“Stephen, nothing can be tweaked? Nothing?” Ingraham responded.

“I have not in my lifetime seen a candidate who’s put more new policy in so short a period of time,” Miller shot back.

“Then talk about it! Talk about it every time you get!”

“Every single week! I was at the CPAC speech! It was an hour straight,” Miller said.

“I’m not talking about the CPAC speech! I’m talking about tonight,” Ingraham pushed.