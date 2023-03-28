Rachel Bonnetta Leaving NFL Network As Layoffs Continue, Spokesperson Says

NFL Network rising star Rachel Bonnetta is leaving her role as the network continues to reduce staff and cut costs, an NFL spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller on Tuesday.

Bonnetta and NFL Network agreed to buy out the remaining year of her contract, the New York Post reported. She joined the network in September 2021 to work on sports betting content and digital content on a variety of platforms, NFL media said in a press release. (RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Slammed With Lawsuit From Alleged Daughter)

NEWS: Rachel Bonnetta out at NFL Network, The Post has learned.https://t.co/CK6Y6yeEq6 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 28, 2023

She hosted the weekly show “NFL Gameday View” and contributed to the “NFL Gameday Morning” Sunday show. Bonnetta also played a role in NFL Network’s coverage of the Super Bowl and other signature events.

She was under consideration to host the network’s “Good Morning Football” program when prominent host Kay Adams departed from the network, the NY Post reported. Bonnetta was not chosen for the role and was opposed to relocating from Los Angeles to New York for the show, the outlet continued, citing anonymous sources.

Bonnetta first rose to prominence during her tenure with Fox Sports from 2016-21, where she hosted Fox Sports’ first sports gambling show and covered the Super Bowl, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League and more for the network.

NFL media was conducting a strategic review and preparing for layoffs earlier in March, the NY Post reported March 3. The number of layoffs is likely to be in the single digits, a source told Front Porch Sports.

NFL Network reporter Jim Trotter announced Monday that the league would not be renewing his contract. Trotter was first hired in 2018 and became known for pressing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on issues related to diversity within the league.

Bonnetta declined to confirm the news to the NY Post when contacted.