Trump Hires Former Jeb Bush Operative To Run New Hampshire Operation

Former President Donald Trump has hired a former Jeb Bush campaign operative to be the New Hampshire state director of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trevor Naglieri will lead Trump’s New Hampshire operation, two Republican operatives familiar with the matter told Politico on Tuesday. He is the Trump campaign’s second hire in the state, following former NH GOP Chair Steve Stepanek. (RELATED: Trump Warns Of ‘Potential Death And Destruction’ In Wake Of Indictment)

Naglieri was once a field coordinator for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign and later worked for Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign as New Hampshire field director and then national field director.

His most recent job was as campaign manager for Republican candidate Jeremy Schaffer’s failed 2022 Congressional bid in Pennsylvania’s 17th district. Naglieri also spent time working for Republican consulting firm Axiom Strategies, his LinkedIn page says.

A recent New Hampshire poll showed Trump tied with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 39% in a head-to-head matchup, Axios reported. In a more crowded field of Republican candidates, Trump led DeSantis by 12 points in New Hampshire, the poll measured.

Trump held his first 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, months after he first announced his presidential run. He criticized the Biden administration, foreign adversaries, Ron DeSantis and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg during his speech.