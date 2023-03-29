Parents Of Rand Paul’s Staffer Who Was Brutally Stabbed In DC Release Statement On Attack

The parents of the staffer for Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul who was brutally stabbed and is currently in the hospital released a statement Wednesday morning, with updates about the attack and their son’s condition.

The parents of the staffer, Phillip Todd, said he was “randomly and brutally attacked” and that the man tried to kill him. They mentioned a friend of his son prevented the wounds from being fatal and that Todd has a fracture on his skull.

“As the parents of Phillip Todd, we would like to give an update on our son’s condition, which will hopefully answer many of the questions we’ve received. In return, we ask to respect our privacy and the privacy of our extended family so that we can focus on our son’s recovery,” the parents said in the statement.

“He was randomly and brutally attacked by a person armed with a knife, who, according to the police report, attempted to kill him. The intervention of our son’s friend helped prevent the wounds from being fatal. Our son is in a stable condition, having undergone trauma surgery to address the wounds in his body. He also has a fracture on his skull, which will be treated with non-invasive neurosurgery. He is expected to make a full recovery due to his young age and good health. Our son and our family draw strength from our faith to see us through this challenging time. Phillip is conscious and alert and has repeatedly stated, ‘the joy of the Lord is my strength’ (Nehemiah 8:10),” they continued.

The suspect has been identified as Glynn Neal, according to Fox 5’s Allison Papson. He was reportedly just released from federal prison and has a long history of serious crimes.

“We are impressed with the professionalism of the Washington D.C. police department in capturing the attacker, with the EMS and first responders’ quick response at the scene, and with the staff at the hospital in treating our son’s injuries. Most of all, we are impressed with the love and support of Phillip’s many friends, the Antioch Church, Washington D.C., his current and former colleagues, and even those Phillip doesn’t know personally,” they said. (RELATED: Rand Paul Staffer Stabbed In DC, Suspect In Custody)

“We are thankful for Senator Paul and his Chief of Staff for making a personal visit to encourage Phillip, and Senate Chaplain Reverend Black for praying over Phillip, and everyone who has reached out with prayers and offers to help. Our hope is that Washington D.C. continues to be the safe and beautiful city our son loves so much,” his parents added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Committee Invites DC Officials To Testify On DC Operations, Crime)

The House Oversight Committee, led by Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, has sent invitations to D.C. officials, calling on them to testify on “general oversight” of the nation’s capital, including crime, safety, and city management as crime continues to spike throughout the city.