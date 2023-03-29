Goldberg Claims Hawley Is Trying To ‘Demonize’ Trans Community By Calling Shooting A Hate Crime

“The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg appeared to claim Wednesday that Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley was using Monday’s shooting to demonize the transgender community.

Transgender 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire at The Covenant School, a Christian elementary school, on Monday morning, killing three nine-year-olds and three adults. Police say Hale had other target options and left behind a manifesto, though they would not disclose what her manifesto said.

Hawley spoke about the shooting Tuesday, arguing it targeted Christians though officials have not confirmed or denied the claim.

“We must also tell the truth about what happened [Monday] in Nashville. This murderous rampage, this taking of innocent life, was a horrific crime, but more specifically it was a hate crime. A crime that, according to Nashville police, specifically targeted … the members of this Christian community, the members of this religious institution, its students, its educators, its employees…”

.@HawleyMO is never afraid to tell the truth. “This murderous rampage… was a horrific crime, but more specifically it was a hate crime. A crime, that according to Nashville police, specifically targeted… the members of this Christian community.” pic.twitter.com/RwbPNwSeZy — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 28, 2023

Goldberg argued Hawley’s comments were an attempt to “demonize” the transgender community. (RELATED: Lemon Pushes Back Against Analyst Who Tries To Dismiss Nashville Shooter’s Gender: ‘Important Part Of The Conversation’)

“Okay, look, some people using this as an excuse to demonize the transgender community, I mean, crazy stuff. Is this once again … are we just ‘wee-ing’ in the wind?” Goldberg asked.

Police say Hale was a former student of the school and may have had plans to target a local mall and family members but was deterred because of “too much security.”

“We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville,” Police Chief John Drake said.