Black Hawk Helicopters For 101st Airborne Division Collide, Reportedly Causing Multiple Casualties

Two Black Hawk helicopters collided Wednesday night over Kentucky, reportedly leading to multiple casualties in the 101st Airborne Division.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., March 29, two Black Hawk helicopters were conducting a training mission over Fort Campbell when for a reason yet unknown, the two aircrafts collided.

“We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in [several] casualties. Right now the focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved,” the 101st Airborne Division tweeted.

DEVELOPING: Several casualties reported after two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training incident in Kentucky, officials say. https://t.co/KmSGqVNVj0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 30, 2023



“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected…and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected,” Republican Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted just before 1:00 a.m. on March 30. (RELATED: Two Black Hawk Helicopters Crashed During Training Accident, Utah National Guard Confirms)

The 101st did not provide any other details regarding the number of crew members on each aircraft when the incident occurred, but the HH-60 models involved in the collision can hold an 11-person infantry squad, according to the U.S. Army. The Black Hawk HH-60 serves as the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter, providing “air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability and support operations,” the Army noted.

Kentucky State Police and military investigators were on the scene after the collision, setting up a perimeter around the debris field, which included a partially wooded area, NBC News reported.