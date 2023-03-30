‘You’re Actually Super Transphobic’: Libs Of TikTok Bumps Into Ocasio-Cortez Minutes After Filing Ethics Complaint Against Her

The creator behind the popular Twitter account Libs of TikTok filed an ethics complaint against Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday for allegedly lying about her during a committee hearing.

Shortly after delivering the complaint to her office, Chaya Raichik, the woman behind Libs of TikTok, bumped into the New York representative in the halls of Congress. (RELATED: Kentucky Legislature Overrides Democrat Governor’s Veto On Bill Banning Sex Changes For Minors)

“So, basically a few weeks ago, AOC lied about me in a committee hearing. So, I tried to come last week and talk to her, but she kind of cowered away, wasn’t willing to talk to me,” Raichik said at Ocasio-Cortez’ office Thursday, delivering the complaint to the staff member.

Raichik previously paid a visit to Ocasio-Cortez’ office March 23, but was told the congresswoman wasn’t in. Raichik left a sticky note outside her door that read, “Dear AOC, please don’t lie about American citizens. Love, Chaya.”

BREAKING: I served @AOC with an ethics complaint after she lied about me in a committee hearing. AOC wasn’t in her office but then I bumped into her as I was leaving the Capitol! Watch what happens: pic.twitter.com/Lhrrzo1w8Q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 30, 2023

A complaint filed by the Heritage Foundation Thursday alleges that Ocasio-Cortez lied about Raichik during a committee hearing when she said that Raichik falsely claimed that Boston Children’s Hospital is “now offering ‘gender affirming hysterectomies’ for young girls.”

“When I was walking through the Capitol, guess who I bumped into? AOC herself,” Raichik says in a video posted on Twitter.

“I just delivered a complaint to your office because you lied about me in a committee hearing,” Raichik says while posing for a photo with the Congresswoman.

“Oh so you are actually super transphobic, and I never want to share a space with you. Thank you,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

Boston Children’s Hospital has performed at least 65 transgender chest surgeries on minors, the vast majority of whom were biologically female and identified as transgender males, according to an analysis by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Several individuals and media outlets blamed Libs of TikTok, who was one of the first to report on sex change treatments at the hospital, for a subsequent bomb threat.