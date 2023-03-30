Grayson Allen Avoids Major Injury After Throwing Down A Huge Slam Dunk

Who knew Grayson Allen had bounce like this?

Allen viciously dunked on Jordan Nwora of the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter of Milwaukee’s 13-point win Wednesday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He slammed the basketball so hard on Nwora’s head that he crashed to the floor and landed on his side.

Luckily for Allen, he immediately got up after his scary fall and proceeded to celebrate his insane dunk.

🗣 GRAYSON ALLEN GOT UP!! pic.twitter.com/dZOc094Rbk — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 30, 2023

There’s been plenty of great dunks this season, but the way Allen fell from the rim makes his slam dunk one of the best of 2023.

I didn’t know Allen could get up in the air like this. Every time I think about Allen and his game, I think of his three-point shooting ability and his hardnose defense that tends to piss off a lot of his opponents.

Recklessly throwing your face into a player is a unique defense, but hey Grayson Allen, do you.#DUKEvsUVA pic.twitter.com/kxUacPx0Lo — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) January 27, 2018

Grayson Allen draws a flagrant 2 for a HARD foul on Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/NjCJEzo7zu — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022

After seeing Allen body Nwora on this play, I think it’s time for NBA players to start respecting Allen’s inside game. Players ought to take caution when they see Allen driving the basketball into the painted area. If they don’t, they might just end up on a poster like Nwora will.

With that said, what a dunk by the former Duke Blue Devil! It’s the best dunk of the season!