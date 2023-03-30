Sacramento Kings Qualify For Playoffs For First Time In Nearly Two Decades

LIGHT THE BEAM!

The Sacramento Kings are heading back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006 after defeating the Portland Trailblazers by forty points at the Moda Center on Wednesday. Their victory has ensured them homecourt advantage during the opening round of the postseason.

THE FINAL BUZZER SOUNDS ON THE 16-SEASON PLAYOFF DROUGHT 🎉 pic.twitter.com/eFhzgboX6f — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 30, 2023

FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2006, THE @SacramentoKings ARE BACK IN THE PLAYOFFS! 👑🔦 pic.twitter.com/AVnBkWljDK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 30, 2023

Rookie forward Keegan Murray was the star of Sacramento’s historic victory. He had 13 points and shot 3-7 from three-point range. Murray broke the record for most three-pointers ever made in a rookie campaign (188) with his third make of the game.

No. 188 💦 Keegan Murray breaks the all-time rookie 3PM record ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YShCSY6gIF — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 30, 2023

the bench showing love to Keeg 🥰 pic.twitter.com/MqhH4VauID — X – Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 30, 2023

Murray and former Atlanta Hawk Kevin Huerter have been shooting the lights out for the Kings this season. Both guys are in the top 20 in the NBA this season in made three-pointers. They’ve nearly knocked down 400 threes this season combined. Huerter and Murray are both shooting the rock over 40.5 % from behind the arc this year, according to ESPN. They’ve been an integral part in turning around this franchise.

The Kings primary ball handlers are All Stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. They’re the two leading scorers on the team this season. All year long, Sabonis and Fox have dissected defenses in the NBA with a deadly pick and roll attack. Not only is Fox speedy quick but he makes all the correct passes and often finds his pal Sabonis in the paint where he eats and makes his living.

Fox had 32 points and 12 dimes against the Lakers. This will be his breakout year where he has the chance to be an All Star and All-NBA guy. That Sabonis/Fox pick-and-roll is easily one of the best in the league. Still hopeful the Kings will be a play-in team this season. pic.twitter.com/TcKDn8I8XT — Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) November 12, 2022

Gone are the days when teams could show two on Fox on every pick and roll and get away with. Sabonis will make you pay if you over help. pic.twitter.com/VOhvLpqE3T — Eye4Impact (@Eye4Impact_NBA) January 19, 2023

For evidence about how good Sabonis has been in his first full season in Sacramento, this possession of him on the court Wednesday pretty much sums up how he’s been playing the entire season.

Domas WORKING 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/nKDV7H7Xw4 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 30, 2023

No one in the NBA can quite keep up with Sacramento’s offense. This season, the Kings average the most points in league with 121 per game. The play of Fox, Sabonis, Murray and Huerter has been the league’s best. From watching how they’ve been playing lately, it’s going to be really difficult for somebody in the playoffs to beat them.

The only teams that I think would give them a run for their money are Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. The Suns are playing with four All Stars in their starting-five since acquiring KD at the trade deadline, and the Warriors are the head honchos of the NBA until somebody knocks them off their thrones. Being how Sacramento is a little inexperienced when it comes to playing in the playoffs, I wouldn’t be shocked if those two teams defeated them in the opening rounds.

But other than that, I think they have a good shot at winning the West. They look and feel like the next juggernauts of the Western for the next 5-10 years. The Kings oldest player is NBA champion Matthew Dellavedova, who is only 32-years-old. The second oldest player on their roster is Harrison Barnes, who is only 30 and playing some the best basketball of his life. (RELATED: Chicago Bulls’ Andre Drummond Gets Rid Of Social Media And Changes His Phone Number To Improve Mental Health)

In closing, look how much fun head coach Mike Brown has been having with this Kings squad since preseason started.

Kings HC Mike Brown heard his players screaming during media day and didn’t hold back 😂 (via @James_HamNBA)pic.twitter.com/mWBnKtD66j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2022

You gotta love it. All hail to the beam.