Nicholas Hoult Reveals Why First Meeting With Iconic Co-Star Was ‘One Of The Most Bizarre Scenarios’ Of His Life

Actor Nicholas Hoult, who is starring alongside the ever-iconic Nicolas Cage in the new film “Renfield,” described how working with the actor was at once “bizarre” and gratifying.

“It really was one of the most bizarre scenarios of my life looking glancing over and seeing Nic Cage, dressed fully as Dracula,” Hoult said of Cage in the upcoming film. “I mean, it doesn’t get better than that. So, I was really giddy most of the time on set, and had the best time working with him.”

NIC & NICK REUNION: Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult discuss reuniting for horror comedy "Renfield" 17 years after playing father and son in "The Weather Man."



Hoult went on to say that Cage had a lot of fun with the Dracula character, pulling in different influences and inspirations, but allowing a few of his own trademark ‘isms” into the role, the outlet reported.

Hoult teamed up with Cage once before, almost ten years ago, in “The Weatherman,” a film that marked Hoult’s first time working in America, ET Online reported.

“I remembered him and had a great experience on that film. It’s a film I’m very proud of,” Hoult said of the 2005 film. “I really gained a lot of knowledge from [Cage] through that process. And even more so this time, because you know, now as an adult, just knowing more of his filmography, and like being more of a fan even in some ways, it was even more special to work with him again,” Hoult continued. (RELATED: Celebrate Nicolas Cage’s Birthday With His Best Movies)

While Cage plays the eminent Count Dracula in “Renfield,” Hoult takes on the titular role of the mistreated aide forced into centuries of servitude, though now looking for a change. The movie will be out in theaters April 14, the outlet noted.