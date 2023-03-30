‘Restoration Of Faith’: Liberals Celebrate News Of Trump Indictment

Prominent Democrats and left-leaning media figures celebrated the Thursday indictment of former President Donald Trump, with some saying it would create a “restoration of faith” in American institutions.

A grand jury in Manhattan reportedly indicted Trump on charges relating to a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 after an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“So much of what happened on January 6th was based on the lack of faith that people have in government. The lack of faith that people have in criminal justice there were so many people there that believed that the election was stolen, that they were patriots that were rescuing democracy,” Tim Heaphy, a former federal prosecutor, told “Deadline: White House” host Nicolle Wallace. “Part of the way we get that back, we show people that our systems are durable, that democracy works is to have accountability is to have a system that actually works to me, when the facts and the law compel an indictment, and there is accountability, that has the potential to be a restoration of faith in the system.” (RELATED: ‘A National Disaster’: Republicans Rip ‘Outrageous’ Potential Indictment Of Trump)

WATCH:

“We must push back on any notion that this indictment is political,” Democratic Attorney General John Ford of Nevada posted on Twitter. “This is a bad faith argument meant to distract from the hard work done by law enforcement in uncovering evidence and securing this indictment.”

“Your reminder that, while this is the first indictment against Trump, it likely is not the last,” Victor Shi, a delegate for Joe Biden at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, tweeted. “There’s Mar-a-Lago, January 6th, Georgia, E. Jean Carroll, & Letitia James. This is only the beginning of accountability against Donald Trump. Indictment season is finally here.”

Prominent Congressional Democrats also celebrated the indictment.

“Trump finally got indicted! I predicted he would and I predicted that Stormy Daniels would get him! Sometimes justice works!” Rep. Maxine Waters of California tweeted.

“A nation of laws must hold the rich and powerful accountable, even when they hold high office,” Rep. Adam Schiff of California posted on Twitter. “Especially when they do. To do otherwise is not democracy.”

Some liberals took a more somber tone after the news broke.

“Although accountability is vitally important and no one is above the law—this is a really sad day for The United States Of America,” actress Alyssa Milano tweeted.

