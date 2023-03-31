Co-Founder Of 90s Boy Band ‘LFO’ Brian Gillis Dead At Age 47

Brian “Brizz” Gillis, one of the original founders and beloved member of the 90s pop group “LFO,” died Wednesday at the age of 47.

Gillis is the third member of Lyte Funkie Ones (LFO) to pass away. His death was confirmed on social media Thursday by the last surviving member of the original group, Brad Fischetti. The band was formed in 1995 and released hit singles “Girl on TV,” and “Summer Girls,” which reached the top 20 on the US and UK charts, according to the BBC.

“Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis passed away,” Fischett wrote to Instagram. “I don’t have details and it wouldn’t be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss,” he said.

Fischetti expressed his emotions in a lengthy message. “Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday,” he said.

“I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy,” Fischetti wrote.

“If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy,” he said.

He credited his late friend for his many contributions to the band.

“Today I honor my former bandmate and friend, Brizz. If you watched the LFO Story livestream or have seen the band and me play it live, you know what Brian meant to LFO.,” Fischetti wrote to Instagram.

“If it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist,” he said.

Fischetti openly shared the dynamics in his friendship with Gillis.

“My relationship with Brian was complex. It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy. I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show,” he said.

“And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever.”

Fischetti honored the other two members of LFO that passed away, Rich Cronin and Devin Lima.

“I’ve prayed for Brian every day for many years. And I will continue to pray for him,” he said.(RELATED: REPORT: ‘John Wick’ Actor Lance Reddick Dead At Age 60)

“I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin. And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that,” Fischettti wrote to Instagram.

Gillis’ official cause of death has not been released, according to the BBC.