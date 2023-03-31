CNN Fact Check Reporter Spins Soros’ Support Of Bragg’s Campaign As Backing For ‘Criminal Justice Reform’

A fact-check reporter for CNN spun left-wing billionaire George Soros’s support for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s 2021 campaign as “indirect” and as a means to back reform of the criminal justice system Friday.

“What he did was, as a long-time supporter of criminal justice reform, make significant donations to a like-minded PAC, Political Action Committee, that itself spent money supporting Bragg,” Daniel Dale told CNN host Alex Marquardt on “CNN Newsroom.” (RELATED: Crime Has Risen Under The Watch Of Soros-Backed Prosecutors In Six Major Cities)

Bragg’s 2021 campaign received support from the Color of Change PAC, which Soros donated $1 million to, according to the Daily Mail. The PAC spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on Bragg’s campaign, but pulled some funds after an allegation of misconduct.

Soros defended his support for liberal prosecutors like Bragg in a July 31 op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

WATCH:

“There was no indication that Soros somehow pressured DA Bragg into indicting Trump. In fact, a sort of spokesman told me the two men have never once spoken, emailed, texted [or] communicated whatsoever. Soros also did not make any direct contributions to Bragg’s 2021 campaign,” Dale said.

“Now it is true, though, that Soros indirectly helped Bragg. How? Well, he’s a vocal supporter of criminal justice reform and liberal DA candidates, and he was a major contributor, in fact, the biggest donor in the 2021/2022 period to a PAC that also promotes criminal justice reform and these liberal candidates. That PAC called The Color of Change PAC told me it spent just over $500,000 in support of Bragg’s 2021 campaign.”

Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

Republican presidential contenders and potential candidates condemned the indictment as “politically motivated” and “a dark moment in American history.” Republican elected officials, former officials and conservative media figures also ripped the indictment.

“George Soros is a frequent target of anti-Semitic attacks, sometimes explicit, sometimes more subtle dog whistles that portray him as like a puppet master pulling the strings behind various events,” Dale claimed.

