Skier Dies On Family Trip To Colorado, Police Say

A 58-year-old woman skiing with her friends and family at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort died Sunday after hitting a tree, police say.

The Texan fell and slid into a tree at about 9:45 a.m. April 2 on the Muleshoe run, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

She was found unconscious and not breathing after colliding with a tree at the resort, located on Lake Eldora Ski Road in unincorporated Boulder County, according to the press release. Members from her group reportedly called 911 right away and began performing CPR.

The Eldora Ski Patrol, Nederland Fire Department, MedEvac Air Ambulance and American Medical Response tried saving the woman’s life but ultimately she was pronounced dead in the first aid room, according to the press release. (RELATED: Skier Collapses On Slope At Deer Valley Resort And Dies: Report)

Foul play is not suspected, but the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

In the 2020-2021 season, at least 11 skiers were killed in violent crashes in Colorado, including at Eldora, The Colorado Sun reported in April 2021, citing county coroners.