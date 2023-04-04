Bull Attacks Woman On Run In Maine

A bull attacked and injured a 43-year-old woman in central Maine on Friday, forcing her to get stitches.

Animal Control Officer Matthew Billian, the Farmington Police Department and NorthStar Ambulance responded to a 911 call around 3 p.m. on the Whistle Stop Trail that runs through in West Farmington, according to a Farmington Police Department press release. The unidentified woman told police a bull charged at her and used its horns to lift her off the ground as she prepared for her run. (RELATED: Woman And Child Mauled To Death After Polar Bear Wanders Into Alaskan Village)

“She was lifted off the ground by the animals’ horns but was able to escape into the nearby tree line,” the agency stated. Authorities contacted the owner of the bull who recaptured both the bull and a lost pig, according to the press release.

“The identity of the owner is presently withheld pending possible charges as the case is presented to the District Attorney’s office for review,” police stated, according to the release

March did not lack animal attacks. In Georgia, a pack of loose dogs nearly killed a hunter, leaving him 298 puncture wounds. That same month, a mountain lion scratched a man’s head in Colorado as he sat in a hot tub, and the couple fended off the animal. A zebra nearly bit off a man’s arm in Ohio.